Nebraska woman with blood clots after vaccine still critical

The Nebraska woman who developed blood clots two weeks after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine remains in critical condition after also having a stroke.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 14, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska woman who developed blood clots two weeks after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine remains in critical condition after also having a stroke.

The doctors who have been treating the woman at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha described the case in a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday.

Health officials are still investigating whether the 48-year-old woman’s blood clots are linked to the vaccine.

The doctors who are treating the woman said the case suggests that rare blood clots like this may be related to the J&J vaccine.

After the Nebraska case and five others were reported, federal officials recommended not using the J&J vaccine while the cases are reviewed.

