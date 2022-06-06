New COVID-19 case count up since last Thursday in Douglas County, no new deaths reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 407 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since the last report on Thursday. At that point, there were 300 new cases and three new deaths reported.

The Health Department has not received any new COVID-19-related death certificates since Thursday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,127. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 153,917.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Sunday:

There were 88 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 with six pediatric cases.

Eleven adults were receiving ICU-level care . Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 83% occupancy rate with 240 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 74% rate with 78 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 85% of capacity with 20 beds available. There was one adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).



