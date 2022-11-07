New COVID-19 cases increase in Douglas County over the weekend; hospitalizations decrease

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 223 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 172 cases were reported. There have now been 171,555 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Thursday, DCHD has not learned of any more COVID-19-related deaths. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,203.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

There were 87 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including two pediatric cases.

Twelve patients were receiving ICU-level care. Four people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 172 staffed beds available.

There were nine COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 85% rate with 40 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 68% of capacity with 23 beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.