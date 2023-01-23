Watch Now

New COVID-19 cases rise slightly in Omaha metro; no new deaths reported

Posted at 12:51 PM, Jan 23, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the department since our last report on Thursday. There are a total of 179,286 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

On this date one year ago, we had 565 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed as a one-day total.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of no additional COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,263.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

  • There were 117 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including four pediatric cases.
    • Nine patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Three suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator.
    • There were four COVID-19 persons of interest, generally awaiting test results, and all were adults.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 302 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 43 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 72% of capacity with 13 beds available.

