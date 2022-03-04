No new COVID deaths, and only 45 new cases reported to DCHD Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 45 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since midnight the previous day. During this time, the DCHD did not receive any new COVID-related death certificates. Therefore, the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,082.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Thursday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 87% occupancy with 183 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 83% rate with 52 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 90% capacity with 13 beds available.

There are 161 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

including 153 adults and eight pediatric cases.

Twenty-six of the adults are receiving ICU-level care .

There is one additional adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Twelve individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,475.

