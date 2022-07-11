OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Douglas County and the health department says it is strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated and stay current on booster shots.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has greatly reduced the worst effects of the virus, including serious illness and death,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in a news release. “Being up to date on boosters also makes you less likely to miss work or school time while reducing the chances of other unplanned complications.”

DCHD has two vaccine clinics scheduled over the next two days.

Tuesday: Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St. Noon–6:30 p.m. All vaccines – all ages.

Wednesday: Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ages 5-plus with Pfizer and Moderna.

Appointments are required for children 6 months to 5 years of age. To set an appointment, go to “COVID-19 Vaccination Sites” at www.douglascountyhealth.com.

On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 810 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since Thursday’s report. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 159,511. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

The health department received two new COVID-19-related death certificates since Thursday. Two women over 75 years of age have died. One was vaccinated and the other was not. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,138.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received from healthcare coalition by DCHD Sunday:

There were 117 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including five pediatric cases.

Thirteen adults were receiving ICU-level care. Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 86% occupancy rate with 183 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 91% rate with 26 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 90% of capacity with 13 beds available.

There were no additional COVID-19 persons of interest waiting for test results.

