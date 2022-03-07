Omaha metro down to 10 people on ventilators for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 84 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since its last report on Friday. During this period, the DCHD received two new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates, one for an unvaccinated woman in her 60s and the other for a vaccinated man in his 70s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,084.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 82% occupancy with 262 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 78% rate with 66 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 83% capacity with 23 beds available.

There are 144 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

including 136 adults and eight pediatric cases . Twenty-four of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

There is one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Ten individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,501.

In related news, the DCHD's vaccine clinic that was planned for 5 to 7 p.m. at Beveridge Magnet Middle School has been canceled due to weather-related school closings Monday. The next available vaccine clinics will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heart Ministry Center for Pfizer, and from noon to 4 p.m. at the DCHD for all vaccines.

