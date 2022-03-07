Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Omaha metro down to 10 people on ventilators for COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Brynn Anderson/AP
A retractable needle is seen after a person receives a vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Atlanta.
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 16:05:13-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 84 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since its last report on Friday. During this period, the DCHD received two new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates, one for an unvaccinated woman in her 60s and the other for a vaccinated man in his 70s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,084.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:

  • Medical and surgical beds are at 82% occupancy with 262 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 78% rate with 66 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds are at 83% capacity with 23 beds available.
  • There are 144 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,
    • including 136 adults and eight pediatric cases.
    • Twenty-four of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.
  • There is one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).
  • Ten individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,501.

In related news, the DCHD's vaccine clinic that was planned for 5 to 7 p.m. at Beveridge Magnet Middle School has been canceled due to weather-related school closings Monday. The next available vaccine clinics will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heart Ministry Center for Pfizer, and from noon to 4 p.m. at the DCHD for all vaccines.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker