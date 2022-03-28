Omaha on brink of 150K COVID cases since beginning of pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 77 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received in its semi-weekly report since last Thursday. During this time, the DCHD did not receive any new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates, and the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,102.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 83% occupancy with 242 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 80% rate with 60 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 89% capacity with 15 beds available.

There are 79 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

including 76 adults and three pediatric cases.

Fourteen of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

There are three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Four individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 149,981.

