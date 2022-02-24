Only 57 new reported COVID-19 cases in Omaha metro Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 57 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since midnight the previous day. During the same period, the DCHD received two COVID-19-related death certificates, one for a vaccinated man in his 60s and for a vaccinated woman in her 80s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,062.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 89% occupancy with 154 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 86% rate with 42 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are occupied at 87% capacity with 17 beds available.

There are 248 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Including 241 adults and seven pediatric cases.

Thirty-four adults are receiving ICU-level care.

There are two additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Thirteen individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,515.

