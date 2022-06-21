Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported by Douglas County on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported that 665 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the last report on Thursday. During this time, DCHD has not received any new COVID-19-related death certificates. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,134.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Monday:

Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 83% occupancy rate with 230 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 83% rate with 49 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 85% of capacity with 20 beds available.

There are 92 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 with three pediatric cases.

Nine adults are receiving ICU-level care.

Three people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), including one potential pediatric case.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 155,965.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children 6 months to 6 years old. The health department expects the vaccines will be available in most local pediatric and family practice clinics as early as Tuesday.

Here is a list of other options for COVID-19 vaccination for this age group:

• Friday, June 24 at DCHD. 1111 S. 41st St., from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Saturday, June 25 at Girls, Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., from noon-3 p.m.

• Saturday, June 25 at Kroc Center, 2825 Y St., from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.