Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported by Douglas County on Tuesday

Kids COVID-19 vaccines
Sebastian Scheiner/AP
An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Israel started vaccinating children from 12 to 15 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 12:00:36-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported that 665 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the last report on Thursday. During this time, DCHD has not received any new COVID-19-related death certificates. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,134.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Monday:

  • Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 83% occupancy rate with 230 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 83% rate with 49 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds are at 85% of capacity with 20 beds available.
  • There are 92 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 with three pediatric cases.
    • Nine adults are receiving ICU-level care.
      Three people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), including one potential pediatric case.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 155,965.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children 6 months to 6 years old. The health department expects the vaccines will be available in most local pediatric and family practice clinics as early as Tuesday.

Here is a list of other options for COVID-19 vaccination for this age group:

• Friday, June 24 at DCHD. 1111 S. 41st St., from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
• Saturday, June 25 at Girls, Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., from noon-3 p.m.
• Saturday, June 25 at Kroc Center, 2825 Y St., from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

