Pediatric ICU beds in Omaha metro at 94% occupancy, per DCHCD

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 92 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Monday. The Health Department received one new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificate during this time for a vaccinated man in his 80s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,107.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 89% occupancy with 160 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 79% rate with 65 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 94% capacity with eight beds available.

There are 61 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

all are adults. Eleven are receiving ICU-level care.

There is one additional adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results) .

Two individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 149,791.

