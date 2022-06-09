Positive COVID-19 case count ticking up in Douglas County; 4 more deaths reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 527 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Monday’s report, when there were 407 new cases. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now total 154,430.

The health department says it received four new COVID-19-related death certificates since Monday. An unvaccinated woman in her 50s and three vaccinated people in their 80s, two men and a woman, have died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,131.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Wednesday:



There were 89 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 with four pediatric cases.

Fifteen adults were receiving ICU-level care. Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 87% occupancy rate with 183 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 75% rate with 77 staffed beds available for all patients.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% of capacity with 15 beds available for all patients.

There were no additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

The health department has a link for reporting a positive at-home test here.

