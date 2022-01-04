Ralston Public Schools requiring masks for second term of school year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ralston Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Adler announced in a letter to families and staff that masks will be required for the second term of the 2021-2022 school year.

The requirement applies to all staff and students Pre-K through 12th grade while school is in session.

Ralston students return from holiday break on Wednesday.

Dr. Adler says the school district will review the protocols on Jan. 25.

Read the full letter below.

Message to RPS Staff and Families

Monday, January 3, 2022

Dear Ralston Public Schools Families and Staff,

I hope everyone has enjoyed the holiday break and is ready to return to the classroom on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. During these past two weeks, I have enjoyed time with family while also keeping in communication with our District’s Health Team and making sure I am up-to-date on the health status of our community.

Since we ended our first semester on December 21st, our District Health Team has seen an increase in confirmed positive cases in our students and staff. I anticipate even more positives coming throughout the rest of the week. This increase has me worried as it could impact staffing in our buildings, creating some additional challenges as we come back from break.

After much consideration and discussion, I have decided to begin the second term of the 2021-2022 school year Requiring Masks for ALL Students and Staff in Grades PK-12 While School is in Session. Masks will also be required for staff members at the RPS Administration Office during the workday.

This is a change for students and staff at Ralston Middle School and Ralston High School, while protocols remain the same for our Pre-K and Elementary students and staff. There will be a review date of these protocols on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, with an update to be sent to our staff, parents, and students.

By implementing this additional intervention, I hope to slow down the virus in our school community. This will help keep our students and staff safe, which in turn helps keep your student attending school in-person, where the most powerful learning takes place.

Although some may not agree with this decision, we hope the change is only temporary, thus the reason for the review on January 25th.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation and partnership in adhering to our health and safety protocols.

Sincerely,

Dr. Mark Adler

Superintendent

Ralston Public Schools

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.