Six new deaths in daily COVID data update for Dec. 9

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 357 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day.

The Health Department received six new death certificates in this time period. The deaths are comprised of five men and one woman between 64 and 90 years of age. The woman was vaccinated and over the age of 75. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has now grown to 875.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and the Missouri Valley across the Iowa border — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report on a near-daily basis. Unless noted, these capacity numbers include both COVID-19 patients and patients who are in the hospital for other illnesses.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds were at 93% occupancy with 103 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 25 staffed beds available.

There were 320 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19

104 were receiving adult ICU-level care.

Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 92% capacity with ten beds available.

There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and that was a potential pediatric case.

48 individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 96,391.

