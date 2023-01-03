Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

Slight increase in new COVID-19 cases reported by Douglas County Health Department; 4 deaths reported

COVID-19 test
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Amr Nabil/AP
FILE
COVID-19 test
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 11:53:46-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed that 286 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Thursday. There are a total of 178,337 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of four additional COVID-19-related deaths involving three women over the age of 75 and a man in his 60s. All of them were vaccinated but their current vaccination status is unknown. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,252.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Monday:

  • There were 123 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including five pediatric cases.
    • Eleven patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Two suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator.
    • There were seven COVID-19 persons of interest, generally awaiting test results, and all of them were adults.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 72% rate with 479 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 70% rate with 88 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 76% of capacity with 11 beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker