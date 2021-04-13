Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Some Nebraska college students to get $3,000 in pandemic aid

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Elise Amendola/AP
Nearly 3,000 students who attend one of Nebraska’s state colleges will be eligible for up to $3,000 in additional aid because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cash money generic dollars
Posted at 9:46 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 22:46:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nearly 3,000 students who attend one of Nebraska’s state colleges will be eligible for up to $3,000 in additional aid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time students who attend Chadron, Wayne or Peru state colleges during the 2021-2022 school year and who are eligible for federal Pell grants will qualify to receive the money that is part of the federal stimulus bill that approved last month.

The Nebraska State College System expects to receive more than $14 million from the federal government with half that money earmarked for students and the other half set to go to the colleges.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland