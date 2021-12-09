Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

The AP Interview: CDC chief says omicron mostly mild so far

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) speaks during an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. The CDC on Wednesday gave new details of the first U.S. cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The AP Interview CDC Director
Posted at 9:25 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 22:25:14-05

ATLANTA (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 40 people in the country have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated.

But Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a Wednesday interview with The Associated Press that nearly all of them were only mildly ill.

Walensky says the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S. But she said “the disease is mild” in most of the cases reported so far, with symptoms mainly cough, congestion, and fatigue.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker