Three unvaccinated COVID patients in Douglas County have died

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), three unvaccinated COVID-19 patients have died.

The deaths include two women, 50 to 80 years of age, and a man in his 60s.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now at 755.

The department also reported an additional 201 cases for a total of 79,785 to date.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 84% occupancy with 222 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 36 beds available. There were 189 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 59 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Eight pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults. Twenty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

afternoon

The department's full release:

Vaccination clinics happening this week:

