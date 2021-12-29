Cost of rebuilding Offutt will be higher than first thought

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska congressman and military officials say the cost of rebuilding Offutt Air Force Base is going to be far higher than engineers first thought.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon told the Omaha World-Herald that he’s been told by Offutt officials to expect the original estimate of nearly $800 to rise to around $1.1 billion. Officials at Offutt’s 55th Wing agreed that costs would be higher, but declined to specify an amount.

Lt. Col Chris Conover says initial estimates were done quickly and with incomplete information about what the reconstruction would need to include. He also blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for pushing up the costs. The flood inundated the base in March 2019.