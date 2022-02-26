Watch
NewsEducation

Actions

Missouri school district rescinds decision on banned book

Schools Conservative Uprising
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rick Bowmer/AP
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses with books that have been the subject of complaints from parents in recent weeks on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Schools Conservative Uprising
Posted at 4:36 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 17:36:11-05

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis school district has reversed its earlier decision to remove a book from its school libraries in the face of criticism and a class-action lawsuit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Wentzville School Board on Friday accepted a review committee’s recommendation to retain Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” which it had previously banned because of its explicit descriptions of sex, violence, rape and incest.

School board vice president Daniel Brice says the district should “tighten its policies” regarding some books, but he notes that parents already had the right to request that certain titles not be available to their children.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018