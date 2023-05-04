Watch Now
Investigation underway after boy dies in Wednesday night shooting in KCK

Police release photo of vehicle possibly involved in shooting
Child injured in shooting in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue
Provided
Posted at 7:06 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 23:08:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy died in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting unfolded in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue at around 6:16 p.m, according to a KCKPD spokesperson.

The boy was transported to an area hospital and died a short time later. The boy's age wasn't immediately available.

Police said the child was outside of a relative's home in the area with an adult when the shooting unfolded.

No suspect was immediately in custody, but police said they don't believe it was a random act.

Police on the scene at least 37 shots were fired in the incident.

Below is a vehicle that police believe may have been involved in the shooting.

The vehicle may be a maroon Subaru Legacy with Kansas plates.

KCK shooting vehicle
KCK shooting vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


