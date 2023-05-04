Investigation underway after boy dies in Wednesday night shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy died in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting unfolded in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue at around 6:16 p.m, according to a KCKPD spokesperson.

The boy was transported to an area hospital and died a short time later. The boy's age wasn't immediately available.

Police said the child was outside of a relative's home in the area with an adult when the shooting unfolded.

No suspect was immediately in custody, but police said they don't believe it was a random act.

Police on the scene at least 37 shots were fired in the incident.

Below is a vehicle that police believe may have been involved in the shooting.

The vehicle may be a maroon Subaru Legacy with Kansas plates.

Provided KCK shooting vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

