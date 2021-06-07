Judge says Britt Reid can drive with interlock device

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A Jackson County judge ruled Monday afternoon that former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid can return to driving, but only if he has an interlock device installed in his vehicle.

Last month , his attorney J.R. Hobbs asked the judge to modify Reid’s bond to allow Reid to drive with a interlock device, which requires the driver to pass a breath-alcohol test before operating the vehicle.

Reid, appeared at Monday's hearing via video conference.

In addition to ruling on the bond modification request, Reid waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Reid, who faces a driving while intoxicated charge in connection to a February 2021 crash that caused a traumatic brain injury to a 5-year-old girl, was originally prohibited from driving as part of posting bond.

Reid crashed his Dodge Ram pickup into two vehicles on the shoulder of an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Stadium Drive. Court records state that he was driving nearly 20 miles over the speed limit at the time of the crash that injured 5-year-old Ariel Young.

A probable cause document stated that his “serum blood alcohol concentration” following the crash was 0.113%.

A pre-trial conference is set in the case for July 22.

