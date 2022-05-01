Watch
Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

The tornado that damaged more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 01, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The tornado that damaged more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged.

The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.

