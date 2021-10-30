Watch
Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally, vent anger in hearing

John Hanna/AP
Opponents of COVID-19 vaccine mandates rally outside the Kansas Statehouse, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The rally drew several hundred people as a legislative committee took testimony about mandates from President Joe Biden that could affect 100 million Americans. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 16:09:13-04

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates have rallied at the Kansas Statehouse. They were encouraged Saturday by Republican lawmakers and candidates who see President Joe Biden's policies as a spur for higher turnout among conservative voters.

The rally came ahead of a rare weekend legislative committee hearing on vaccine mandates that affect as many as 100 million Americans, announced by Biden in September.

The committee's hearing gave dozens of mandate opponents and even some vaccine opponents a chance to vent their frustration and anger. Rally participants were urged to vote for candidates opposing vaccine and mask mandates in Tuesday's local school board elections.

