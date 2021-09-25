Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old Nebraska girl survives car collision with train

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
FILE
police-lights
Posted at 8:10 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 21:11:01-04

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Nebraska say a 17-year-old girl survived a collision with a train so violent that her car's engine was ejected.

The Kearney Hub reports that the crash happened Wednesday at a rural railroad crossing west of Kearney.

Buffalo County Sheriff's officials say 17-year-old Sydney Conner was traveling north on a county road around 7:45 a.m. when her car collided with a westbound Union Pacific train. Sheriff's Sgt. Ramey Ristine says investigators believe Connor was blinded by the rising sun as she approached the crossing and didn't see the train.

There are no crossing arms at that railroad intersection, but it is marked with stop signs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018