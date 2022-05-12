2nd Iowa teen charged in teacher's killing to be tried as adult

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The second of two Iowa teenagers accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be tried as an adult.

The judge's ruling Thursday in the case against a 16-year-old teen comes a day after his accused accomplice also saw his request to have the case moved to juvenile court rejected.

The teens are charged with first-degree murder in the November beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School. The judge said the juvenile court system would not have enough time to rehabilitate the teenager “for a crime of such magnitude.” Both boys were 16 when they were arrested in Graber’s killing.

