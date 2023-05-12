$5 million state grant to help pay for documentary about U.S. StratCom

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The State of Nebraska has granted $5 million to a Dallas-based production company to create a documentary highlighting the history and mission of the U.S. Strategic Command.

The money, administered by the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, comes from a larger “military base development and support fund” established last year by state lawmakers.

State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, whose district includes StratCom, headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base, introduced the legislation.

Air crews rush to pre-flight checks during Global Thunder 23, at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. Global Thunder is StratCom’s annual field training and battle staff exercise. (Courtesy of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Thompson)

Sanders said at the time that amenities and infrastructure needs were holding back Offutt. She said the fund was intended to drive economic development by increasing the appeal for continued missions at the federal base.

When leaders consider places to host new missions, Sanders said they look at services that support the morale, health and mental wellness of military members and their families.

Included in that broader $30 million fund was up to $5 million for a documentary or miniseries on StratCom that recognized the importance of the military presence in the state. Other dollars were to contribute to matching funds for various projects on the base, such as a pavilion, improvements to the base lake and track and field stadium.

A spokesman for the state Veterans Affairs Office said NFN Productions LP was among a few applicants competing for the documentary-making grant.

According to the guidelines, no formal financial match was required, but preference was to go to applicants who demonstrated that other funds have been secured for production.

Jeff Bolton of NFN told the Nebraska Examiner that he also is executive producer of the television series, “The Watch: America’s Nuclear Mission Revealed.”

His biography said he is producing a theatrical feature film about the life of State Sen. Tom Brewer, tentatively titled “Akicita — the Warrior.”

Bolton said world events, including Chinese and Russian nuclear advances in recent years, have made telling the story about American military nuclear deterrence more important than ever.

“We believe it is the story of our time,” he said, adding that his team is honored to shed light on Nebraska’s role.

Bolton said he lived with his family in Nebraska from 1997 to 2004 and will be in Nebraska for the project.

“I believe the steady calm in the nuclear deterrence mission headquartered there is a reflection of the character of Nebraska citizens.”

While in Nebraska previously, Bolton said, he produced the documentary, “America’s Marine Aviators,” with director and Nebraska friend Dana Altman of North Sea Films.

The documentary tells the story of U.S. Marine Corps pilots and air crews and can be seen on Amazon Prime video.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.