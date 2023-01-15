75-year-old inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday inmate Larry Loughry, 75, died at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln.

Loughry's sentence began Mar. 3, 2006. He was serving an 18 to 65 year sentence on charges out of Buffalo County that included first-degree sexual assault and five counts possession of child pornography.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Loughry was being treated for a medical condition. A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the death, which happens anytime an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

