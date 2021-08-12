8 Nebraska health systems will require employee vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Eight health systems issued a joint statement about why they will require COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees. The systems are: Boys Town National Research Hospital, Bryan Health, CHI Health, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Methodist, Midwest Surgical Hospital, Children's Hospital and Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

The joint statement signed by CEOs, chief medical officers and directors stated:

"To ensure the safety of our patients, employees and communities, several of Nebraska’s leading health systems will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective at protecting against serious infection and hospitalization. More than 125 professional health associations and health care systems are calling for mandatory vaccination of health care professionals. Unvaccinated employees and physicians may apply to their employer for medical or religious exemption.

Each of our organizations take very seriously the responsibility of providing health care to people of all ages and all backgrounds in our communities. Vaccination against COVID-19 is an important step to stop the pandemic and allow our teams to work in the safest way possible.

We strongly encourage vaccination for all eligible individuals in the community."

Chief medical officers from the health systems will be answering media questions on Thursday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

