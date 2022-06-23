Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAdoption Option

Actions

Adoption Option: Jamison the cattle dog at Midlands Humane Society

This young pup would be a good family dog
Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs has a juvenile cattle dog named Jamison up for adoption
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 16:02:13-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A 10-month-old cattle dog named Jamison is at the Midlands Humane Society and this very good boy needs a forever home.

Mariah with the humane society told us about this friendly guy. She said they’re surprised he’s still there since he’s such a good-natured dog.

  • Jaminson is a neutered cattle dog mix who is full of energy. Moriah says they think he’ll acclimate to most any family. 

  • Kids and other dogs are okay. 

    • He may chase cats a little bit because of the herding nature in him 
  • Walks well on leash
  • He knows a few tricks, but he could use a family to work on his basic obedience 

Reach out to the Midlands Humane Society for more information:
midlandshumanesociety.org
712-396-2270

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018