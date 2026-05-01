AFFIDAVIT: Investigators point to hotel surveillance video as proof Florida man linked to Nebraska man's death

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — New information from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms the identity of the man found dead inside a hotel room at Country Inn & Suites in Carter Lake.



Kenneth Bruce Gauff, 63, of Omaha's death has been ruled a homicide.

Joseph Edward Bertolino, 37, of Jacksonville, FL, faces Murder in the First Degree, a class A Felony.

Investigators say hotel surveillance video shows Bertolino leaving Gauff's room, with what appears to be blood on his shoes.

According to the affidavit:

Country Inn and Suites has surveillance video that covers the property. On April 28th, 2026, at approximately 05:19 p.m. the victim, Kenneth GAUFF is observed on surveillance video entering room 102 by himself. On April 28th, 2026, Joseph BERTOLINO is observed on surveillance video entering room 102 at approximately 05:46 p.m. and leaving the room by himself at approximately 06:28 p.m. While BERTOLINO is leaving, what appears to be blood can be seen on BERTOLINO's shoes on surveillance video.

For additional details - including how this case began to take shape at an Arby's in Linocln, read the original 3 News Now story.

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