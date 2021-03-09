Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrested Iowa journalist pleaded with officer: 'This is my job'

items.[0].image.alt
Andrea Sahouri/AP
A press badge for Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri features her jail booking photo from her May 31, 2020 arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest. Sahouri is set to stand trial on Monday, March 8. 2021, on misdemeanor charges, a case that prosecutors have pursued despite international condemnation from advocates for press freedom. (Photo courtesy Andrea Sahouri via AP)
Racial Injustice Reporter's Trial
Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 16:52:19-05

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa journalist covering a protest for racial justice was temporarily blinded when a police officer shot pepper spray in her face and jailed for hours despite telling him repeatedly she was just doing her job.

Body camera video played at her trial shows Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri in custody on May 31, 2020, her eyes burning from pepper spray.

She says she is the newspaper and asks Officer Luke Wilson why he arrested her, adding that she was in pain and couldn't see. Sahouri's defense played the video for jurors on the second day of a trial in which Sahouri and her former boyfriend, Spenser Robnett, are charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018