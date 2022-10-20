As Halloween creeps closer, NFPA urges public to keep fire safety in mind

A press release from the National Fire Protection Association shared tips and guidelines for enjoying a fire-safe Halloween.

See the rest of the press release below:

Halloween is a boo-tiful time of year, full of spooky celebrations and activities, but it also presents some real and scary fire safety hazards. As the holiday nears, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is encouraging everyone to take simple precautions that can help ensure the holiday remains festively fun.

“As more people plan to celebrate the holiday this year, whether it be trick-or-treating or costume parties, we want everyone to know where potential fire risks exist so they can take the steps needed to minimize them,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

According to NFPA , an annual average of 770 home structure fires began with decorations between 2014 and 2019, resulting in one civilian fire death, 26 civilian fire injuries and $13 million in direct property damage. More than two of every five (44 percent) of these fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment.

NFPA offers these tips and guidelines for enjoying a fire-safe Halloween:

Decorations : Many common decorations like cornstalks, crepe paper, and dried flowers are very flammable. Keep these and similar decorations far away from any open flames or heat sources, like candles, heaters, and light bulbs.

: Many common decorations like cornstalks, crepe paper, and dried flowers are very flammable. Keep these and similar decorations far away from any open flames or heat sources, like candles, heaters, and light bulbs. Candles : Using candles as decoration can be risky if not done correctly. Keep them in a well-attended area out of the path of potential trick-or-treaters. Remind children of the dangers of open flames, and make sure they are always supervised when candles are lit. Extinguish candles before leaving an area.

: Using candles as decoration can be risky if not done correctly. Keep them in a well-attended area out of the path of potential trick-or-treaters. Remind children of the dangers of open flames, and make sure they are always supervised when candles are lit. Extinguish candles before leaving an area. Jack-o-lanterns : Glow sticks or electric candles are the safest choice when it comes to lighting up your jack-o-lantern, but if you choose to use a real candle, do so with extreme caution. Light a candle inside a jack-o-lantern using long fireplace matches or a utility lighter and keep it away from other decorations.

: Glow sticks or electric candles are the safest choice when it comes to lighting up your jack-o-lantern, but if you choose to use a real candle, do so with extreme caution. Light a candle inside a jack-o-lantern using long fireplace matches or a utility lighter and keep it away from other decorations. Costumes : Avoid fabric that billows or trails behind you, as these can easily ignite. If you are making your own costume, avoid loosely woven fabrics like linen and cotton, which can be very flammable.

: Avoid fabric that billows or trails behind you, as these can easily ignite. If you are making your own costume, avoid loosely woven fabrics like linen and cotton, which can be very flammable. Visibility : Give children flashlights or glowsticks for lighting, these can even be incorporated into the costume. If your child has a mask, ensure the eye holes are large enough for them to see clearly.

: Give children flashlights or glowsticks for lighting, these can even be incorporated into the costume. If your child has a mask, ensure the eye holes are large enough for them to see clearly. Smoke Alarms : This is a great time to make sure your smoke alarms are functional and up to date.

: This is a great time to make sure your smoke alarms are functional and up to date. Exits: Exits are NOT an appropriate place for decorations. When decorating, ensure that nothing is blocking any escape routes.

“With a little added awareness and planning, people can enjoy a fun-filled Halloween and stay fire-safe in the process,” said Carli.

For more safety resources and tips, visit the NFPA Halloween page. Spooktacular kids' activities can be found on the NFPA’s Sparky the Fire Dog® homepage.

For this release and other announcements about NFPA initiatives, research, and resources, please visit the NFPA press room .

