Authorities: Nebraska man fatally shot woman, then himself

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man under court order to have no contact with a woman instead fatally shot the woman at her home before killing himself.

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers and deputies with the Gage County Sheriff's Office were called Tuesday morning to a home near Blue Springs by someone reporting two people dead at the home.

Officials who arrived on the scene found 49-year-old Jason Arnold dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Inside the home, investigators found the body of 40-year-old Brooke Koch.

The patrol says Arnold had been scheduled to appear in Gage County Court on Tuesday morning for violation of a protection order that prohibited him from contacting Koch.

