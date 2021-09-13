Ballots for Ralston & Westside school elections to be mailed next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Election Commission, ballots for a Westside Community School District levy override and a Ralston Public School District bond will be mailed on Monday, Sept. 20. Both will be voted on by mail only.

In a release, the commission said:

All ballots will be mailed beginning Monday, September 20, 2021 to voters who are registered at their current address within the Ralston Public School District and Westside Community School District. Ballots are mailed in gold-colored envelopes measuring approximately 6 inches by 9 inches; a return envelope is included with the ballot. Voters must sign the back of their return envelope in order for the ballot to be counted.



All voted ballots must be returned to the Douglas County Election Commission or an official ballot drop box no later than Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; no postage is needed on ballots placed in a drop box.



Douglas County Election Commission ballot drop box locations available for these elections are:

Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road, Omaha

Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street, Ralston

Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street, Omaha

The Douglas County Election Commission is located at 12220 W Center Road at the northwest corner of 120th St. and W Center Rd in Bel Air Plaza, just northwest of Nobbies Parties. Voters with questions regarding this election may contact the Douglas County Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) or visit www.votedouglascounty.com.

