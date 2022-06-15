Beloved Omaha restaurant Lo Sole Mio announces near-future closure

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Another staple of Omaha's restaurant scene is closing its doors. Lo Sole Mio announced that will be closing in a Facebook post by one of its owners, Marie Losole.

The last day of business is expected to be July 2.

The post stated in part:

“We started the restaurant, for and with our 6 children, but little by little, they left. Only Dino and Julie wanted to take over the restaurant. Sadly, when Dino lost his life, we lost ours.

This business was too much for one person to take over, and Julie eventually left too. As what happens to most mom-and-pop places, the parents’ passion is not the children’s passion, and no one wants to carry on such hard work.

But what an honor and privilege it has been to see our passion and goal come to fruition. It has been our pleasure to serve you!

We have been blessed and humbled by this honor, and could never truly thank all of you enough!”

Losole went on to explain some of the challenges that the restaurant has been facing.

“In November of 2021, we posted a notice to our employees, that vacations were not allowed in the month of December. We also informed them that we planned to duplicate an all-employee vacation time in July, as we took last year.

Many of our employees have already made plans to take the almost two-week closure, going on vacations or just relaxing. At the time we posted that, we did not plan on selling LSM.

But, as time went on, it has become harder and harder for us to continue with joy in our hearts. The broken supply chains, cost increases, and labor shortages, have taken a toll and put stress on the world, and has affected us as well.”

Losole also said that a book is planned to be published containing recipes, poetry, photos and her life story.

Read the full statement below.

