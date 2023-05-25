Boil order issued for Pottawattamie, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon and Cass Counties

AVOCA, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued a boil order for potions of Pottawattamie, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon, and Cass Counties.

Here's what we know from Iowa DNR:

This includes residents and businesses that are served by Regional Water Rural Water Association, PWS # 8300184.

Folks are being advised to boil their water before using it due to a problem in the distribution system resulting in a loss of pressure. The advisory was issued as a precaution until bacteria sample results are available.

The Regional Water system is being repaired and repressurized, and bacteria samples will be collected in accordance with protocol.

In the meantime, residents and businesses are being notified via phone calls, website, Facebook, and through local county Emergency Management Administrators.

It is recommended to only drink the water after boiling it first.



Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes. If the water is colored, use an alternative source such as bottled water."

Affected residents and businesses will be notified when the results are available, and the advisory is lifted.

