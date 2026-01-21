Buc-ee's travel center coming to Gretna near Interstate 80

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — A major convenience store chain is planning to open a massive travel center in Gretna, marking a significant development for the Nebraska community.

Buc-ee's announced plans to build a location at the southeast corner of Interstate 80 and Highway 31, according to the city. The travel center will span tens of thousands of square feet, making it significantly larger than typical convenience stores, which are roughly four percent the size of the proposed Buc-ee's location.

The Gretna City Council has two more readings scheduled for the project, with the final reading expected for February 17. After approval, officials plan to release details about job numbers and forecasts for tax revenue.

The project is part of a "Good Life District," a development tool designed to spur growth that was first introduced in the Nebraska State Legislature in 2023.

No projected opening date has been announced for the Buc-ee's location yet. Renderings of the proposed travel center have not been released.

