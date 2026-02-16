Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Burlington Capital founder Mike Yanney dies at 92

Governor Pillen calling his life "truly well lived"
Business leader and philanthropist Mike Yanney has passed away at 92. The Burlington Capital founder and chairman emeritus leaves behind a remarkable legacy in Omaha and beyond.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha native and iconic philanthropist Mike Yanney has died at 92 years old.

Governor Jim Pillen posted on X grieving his death, posting his condolences for the Yanney family and saying his life was "a life truly well lived and we are better for it."

Yanney was the founder of Burlington Capital, formerly known as America First Companies. He served as sitting chairman emeritus at the $4 billion company, helping expand its business operations.

