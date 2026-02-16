Burlington Capital founder Mike Yanney dies at 92

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha native and iconic philanthropist Mike Yanney has died at 92 years old.

Governor Jim Pillen posted on X grieving his death, posting his condolences for the Yanney family and saying his life was "a life truly well lived and we are better for it."

Suzanne and I feel tremendous sadness at the passing of Omaha business icon, philanthropist, community leader, and mentor Mike Yanney. As he was for countless others, Mike has been a true friend for a long time. From sharing his enduring vision for making Nebraska better—which he… pic.twitter.com/PfhIXMiwUK — Governor Jim Pillen (@TeamPillen) February 15, 2026

Yanney was the founder of Burlington Capital, formerly known as America First Companies. He served as sitting chairman emeritus at the $4 billion company, helping expand its business operations.

