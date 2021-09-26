Burn ban announced in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A burn ban is in effect in Douglas County until further notice.

The Omaha Fire Department said the ban primarily applies to permit-required open burns such as brush piles and leaves.

All burn permits are suspended until the burn ban has been lifted.

"Be mindful of cigarettes and embers as they can easily spark fires during these conditions," the Omaha Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "Open-pit fires, campfires, and burning of yard waste or other materials is not allowed. Cooking with a grill is permitted. For residential fire pits, we ask that people use caution and common sense."

Click here to view the Omaha Fire Department's Burn Policy:

English: https://bit.ly/2GrgSz6

Spanish: https://bit.ly/34PMYxV

