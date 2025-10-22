Can you help bridge the shortfall? Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha to collect donations on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV and the Scripps Howard Fund recognize organizations working to make our neighborhoods stronger. Free Bikes 4 Kidz does that, as they describe, by "helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to those most in need."

A $5,000 donation will be used to purchase new bicycles at Walmart, which has agreed to sell them at no cost to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha.

However, new bikes are not the norm for the organization. It runs on donations.

Last year, 900 bikes came in. So far this year, they've only received 400. Most of those are teen and adult sizes, so there's a significant need for bikes suited to smaller or younger kids.

Kevin Thompson described the value.

"Getting a lot of freedom and independence by having your own mode of transportation. It's also good for their physical and mental health. And we see the smiles on these kids' faces when they get these bikes and it just melts your heart."

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha partners with more than two dozen other local nonprofits to get the bikes and helmets to the kids.

If you're able to donate a bicycle (or you know someone who could), please circle Saturday on your calendar.

Drop off donations from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 9411 F Street in Omaha.

Additional information is available on their Facebook page.

