Can you help? Pregnant woman missing, Lincoln police describe ex-boyfriend as suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Both last seen on Wednesday night, she's pregnant and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. During a search of a northeast Lincoln home Thursday morning, investigators described discovering a "significant scene that appears there was a struggle," adding they believe Jesserae Beck may be "seriously injured."



Beck, 42, is about 5'2", 150 pounds, with brown-black hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Collins, 36, is about 6'1", 195 pounds, bald with brown facial hair.

LPD is looking for this car:

2010 Mercedes E350, black, Nebraska plate number YVA 452 (possibly with a cracked windshield)

If you have information which might help investigators, call 402-441-6000, or Crimestoppers, 402-475-3600.

Police further ask any home or business owners near Collins' home, 9420 Eagleton Lane, to share surveillance vido from the early morning hours of September 25.

If you see Collins, you're urged to call 911 - do not approach him yourself.



