Can you help? Pregnant woman missing, Lincoln police describe ex-boyfriend as suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Both last seen on Wednesday night, she's pregnant and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. During a search of a northeast Lincoln home Thursday morning, investigators described discovering a "significant scene that appears there was a struggle," adding they believe Jesserae Beck may be "seriously injured."
- Beck, 42, is about 5'2", 150 pounds, with brown-black hair and blue eyes.
- Christopher Collins, 36, is about 6'1", 195 pounds, bald with brown facial hair.
- LPD is looking for this car:
- 2010 Mercedes E350, black, Nebraska plate number YVA 452 (possibly with a cracked windshield)
- If you have information which might help investigators, call 402-441-6000, or Crimestoppers, 402-475-3600.
- Police further ask any home or business owners near Collins' home, 9420 Eagleton Lane, to share surveillance vido from the early morning hours of September 25.
- If you see Collins, you're urged to call 911 - do not approach him yourself.
