Carbon dioxide pipelines may be opposed in Nebraska, Iowa

Jim Mone/AP
The companies working to build pipelines to capture carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants and transport it as a liquid under high pressure to permanent storage deep underground may face opposition from farmers and environmental groups in Nebraska and Iowa.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 14:52:47-04

One of the companies, Summit Carbon Solutions, has already started contacting landowners about the $4.5 billion project.

Supporters of the projects, which include the Nebraska Ethanol Board, say the pipelines will be safe and would lower the carbon impact of producing the corn-based fuel.

That would help it meet goals California and Oregon have adopted for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming.

