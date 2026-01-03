Clarkson resigns Nebraska Medicine membership in historic transaction

Clarkson Regional Health Services announced it is withdrawing its membership from Nebraska Medicine in a historic $800 million sale to the University of Nebraska.

The two organizations have shared 50% ownership of Nebraska Medicine for nearly 30 years. The University of Nebraska is paying $800 million for Clarkson's membership resignation and for the buildings and land Clarkson currently owns on the campus.

The non-profit is also donating $200 million to the university to support Nebraska Medicine's "Project Health."

The Nebraska Medicine's Independent Board said Friday evening they oppose the transaction, calling it a "state takeover" by the NU Board of Regents. In a statement from Chair of the Board of Directors Lance Fritz, he says “Becoming a state-controlled health system is totally unnecessary and is not in the best interest of our patients, our clinical experts and health care in Nebraska, and we are pursuing all actions necessary to prevent a state takeover of Nebraska Medicine. We remain fully committed to our mission and believe there is an opportunity to work with the Board of Regents and Clarkson to move forward more productively and continue Nebraska Medicine’s bright future as an independent health system.”

The Nebraska Board of Regents will meet to consider the sale on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

