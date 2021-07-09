Classic rock band America bringing “A Horse With No Name” to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Omaha Performing Arts, classic rock band America will be making a stop in Omaha this September with an outdoor concert at the Holland Center.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show on September 23 show will start at $39 and go on sale Monday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m. here , and at noon at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas Street.

The band is known for songs such as “A Horse with No Name,” “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair.”

The show will be outdoors.

