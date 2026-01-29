Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Connect with OPA: Community drumming workshop comes to Omaha with choose-what-you-pay option

Omaha Performing Arts is bringing unique cultural experiences to the community, including a hands-on drumming workshop and an interactive Japanese game show.
Connect with OPA: Community drumming workshop comes to Omaha with choose-what-you-pay option
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Performing Arts is bringing unique cultural experiences to the community, including a hands-on drumming workshop and an interactive Japanese game show.

Cirque Kalabanté Drumming Workshop

On February 3rd, performers from Cirque Kalabanté will lead a community drumming workshop at The Venue at Highlander.

The interactive workshop will teach rhythm and percussion, inviting neighbors to "discover the rhythm of their own heart."

The event uses a choose-what-you-pay model with a recommended price of $10, but to ensure anyone can participate, you can pay any amount including $0.

BATSU!

If you want to experience another culture this weekend, January 29-31, Omaha Performing Arts is presenting BATSU!, a Japanese game show meets comedy show.

Click here for information on both events.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood