Connect with OPA: Community drumming workshop comes to Omaha with choose-what-you-pay option

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Performing Arts is bringing unique cultural experiences to the community, including a hands-on drumming workshop and an interactive Japanese game show.

Cirque Kalabanté Drumming Workshop

On February 3rd, performers from Cirque Kalabanté will lead a community drumming workshop at The Venue at Highlander.

The interactive workshop will teach rhythm and percussion, inviting neighbors to "discover the rhythm of their own heart."

The event uses a choose-what-you-pay model with a recommended price of $10, but to ensure anyone can participate, you can pay any amount including $0.

BATSU!

If you want to experience another culture this weekend, January 29-31, Omaha Performing Arts is presenting BATSU!, a Japanese game show meets comedy show.

