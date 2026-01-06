Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Connect with OPA: The RESET at Steelhouse Omaha blends wellness with the arts

Back for another year, The RESET brings music, wellness, mindfulness, and movement to Steelhouse Omaha. Before the sound bath experience, recharge with free yoga.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Back for another year, The RESET brings music, wellness, mindfulness, and movement to Steelhouse Omaha. Before the sound bath experience, recharge with free yoga.

The RESET is scheduled for January 10, 2026.

Free Curtain Warmer: Lora McCarville will lead free yoga sessions in the Steelhouse Omaha lobby ahead of both shows.

Lora's first session is 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., the second session is 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Davin Youngs' sound bath experience follows at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $47.

Click here for more details on what to bring and the arrival time.

