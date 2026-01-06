Connect with OPA: The RESET at Steelhouse Omaha blends wellness with the arts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Back for another year, The RESET brings music, wellness, mindfulness, and movement to Steelhouse Omaha. Before the sound bath experience, recharge with free yoga.

The RESET is scheduled for January 10, 2026.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE.

Free Curtain Warmer: Lora McCarville will lead free yoga sessions in the Steelhouse Omaha lobby ahead of both shows.

Lora's first session is 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., the second session is 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Davin Youngs' sound bath experience follows at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $47.

Click here for more details on what to bring and the arrival time.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.