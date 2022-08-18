Conservation Nebraska calls on citizen scientists to help document Monarch population

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — A new effort is being made here in Nebraska to track down endangered Monarch butterflies and local conservationists say that anyone with a camera can help.

Conservation Nebraska is hosting its Monarch Blitz and asking anyone who is out and about in nature to photograph any Monarch Butterflies they come across.

They are asking for those photos to be sent to their Conservation Director Candice Teal along with information about when and where the picture was taken. They say the photos will help conservationists better understand the local Monarch population and take steps to help preserve the pollinator's habitat.

“What we are going to do with all of those sightings is we will compile a set of data and we will send that to Monarch Watch. And they will send it to the tri-national monarch knowledge network and scientists are going to use that data for their research,” said Candice Teal with Conservation Nebraska.

Photos of local Monarchs can be sent to cteal@neconserve.org. The event will end on August 20th.

