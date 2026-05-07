D-Day fallen identified, interred at Omaha National Cemetery

In August of 2025, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, accounted for the group of Service members killed on Omaha Beach in Normandy: June 6, 1944.

Several United States Service members who died during the D-Day landings of World War II had gone unidentified for decades - buried as Unknowns at the Normandy American Cemetery.

Through the work of the DPAA, today, we know the names of 16 of the 25 service members.

3 News Now Photojournalist Kevin Rempe attended the ceremony in which the group, with family close at hand, was interred with full honors at Omaha National Cemetery.

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