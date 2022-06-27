Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dario's closing after 16 years in Dundee; owners to focus on other restaurant

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 14:19:58-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Another local restaurant is closing its doors for good.

According to the restaurant's newsletter, Dario's on Underwood Avenue will say goodbye this fall after 16 years in the Dundee area.

Restaurant owners say they are not renewing their lease and plan to focus on their other restaurant, Avoli Osteria.

An exact closing date is not yet set, but the owners say it will be sometime in the beginning of October.

3 News Now contributor Dan Hoppen shared the news on Twitter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018