OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Another local restaurant is closing its doors for good.

According to the restaurant's newsletter, Dario's on Underwood Avenue will say goodbye this fall after 16 years in the Dundee area.

Restaurant owners say they are not renewing their lease and plan to focus on their other restaurant, Avoli Osteria.

An exact closing date is not yet set, but the owners say it will be sometime in the beginning of October.

3 News Now contributor Dan Hoppen shared the news on Twitter.

It appears Dario's, one of my favorite restaurants in Omaha, is closing its doors in October.



This sucks.



People, get out and support your favorite restaurants now. They need you. If you wait, the next time you want to go they might not be there anymore. — Dan Hoppen (@danhoppen) June 27, 2022

